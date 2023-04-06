Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

