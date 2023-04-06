Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MA opened at $361.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.28.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.