Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,335 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Recommended Stories

