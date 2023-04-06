Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,819 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,360,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after buying an additional 1,240,180 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 3.6 %

CAH opened at $79.42 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

