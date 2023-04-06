CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of CASI stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

