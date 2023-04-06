Cardano Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.54 billion and approximately $286.93 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,896.42 or 0.06743302 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00063464 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00022063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00040786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003109 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,660,688,967 coins and its circulating supply is 34,754,485,845 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

