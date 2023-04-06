Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 1.3% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 127.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.94. 301,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,983. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.89.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

