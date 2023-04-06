Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.5 %

FAST traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

