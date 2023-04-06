Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

Booking Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $25.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,590.49. The company had a trading volume of 138,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,900. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,501.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2,143.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,677.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.