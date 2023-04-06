Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $27.42 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,444. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

