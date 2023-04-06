Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $18.36 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up approximately 2.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.09% of ANSYS worth $18,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,158,000 after buying an additional 115,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,601,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,562,000 after buying an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $321.89. 140,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,620. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm's solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

