Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price to $59.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,796,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,738 shares of company stock worth $2,556,804 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

