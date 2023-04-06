Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Shares Sold by Ursa Fund Management LLC

Ursa Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478,846 shares during the quarter. Cano Health accounts for 0.2% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cano Health by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after buying an additional 2,293,310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 8,402.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after buying an additional 1,890,548 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,200,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,529,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 1,142,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CANO. UBS Group cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Cano Health Stock Performance

Cano Health Profile

Shares of CANO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 2,302,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,638,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.