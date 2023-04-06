Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Trading Up 0.1%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.29 and last traded at $133.05. Approximately 291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDNAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$164.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.44.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. It operates through segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment focuses on Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, and Petroleum.

