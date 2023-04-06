Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is Yacktman Asset Management LP’s Largest Position

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,172,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 635,421 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 8.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.38% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $842,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 677.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNQ opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

