Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 828,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,263 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 6.8% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $33,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after buying an additional 1,107,934 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,476,000 after buying an additional 4,670,453 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,327,000 after buying an additional 12,474,796 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 113.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,777,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,947,000 after buying an additional 3,074,724 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,321,000 after buying an additional 4,526,515 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

NYSE:CM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.26. 345,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

