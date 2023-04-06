Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.12

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.12 and traded as high as C$10.81. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$10.74, with a volume of 132,471 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.13.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

About Canaccord Genuity Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.96%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

