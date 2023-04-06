Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.12

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.12 and traded as high as C$10.81. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$10.74, with a volume of 132,471 shares changing hands.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.13.
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
