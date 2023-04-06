Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts AO World (LON:AO) Price Target to GBX 52

AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 51 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.65) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.99) price target on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.06) target price on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 69 ($0.86).

AO World Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of AO stock traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 62.30 ($0.77). 251,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,969. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.85. AO World has a 12-month low of GBX 37.22 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 99.90 ($1.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £359.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.05.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

