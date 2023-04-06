Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director William K. Hood Buys 500 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) Director William K. Hood purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 767,333 shares in the company, valued at $16,420,926.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BFST stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 52,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,709. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $411.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.78. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 20.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BFST shares. Raymond James lowered Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

