Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.67. 1,376,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 737,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Burford Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of -97.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Burford Capital by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 539,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 63,690 shares during the period. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

