BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Purchases $71,211.46 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $71,211.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,361,047 shares in the company, valued at $62,952,410.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.80. 27,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,144. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $359.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

