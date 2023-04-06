Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,048,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,821,000 after buying an additional 284,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,405,000 after purchasing an additional 106,470 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,595,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,985,000 after purchasing an additional 98,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

