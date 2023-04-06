Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 2,332 shares.The stock last traded at $5.80 and had previously closed at $5.80.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

