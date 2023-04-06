Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target at $246.10

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $234.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.72 and a 200 day moving average of $218.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $242.02.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

