British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,811.50

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,811.50 ($34.92) and last traded at GBX 2,813.50 ($34.94), with a volume of 2912577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,872.50 ($35.67).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.68) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($43.47) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($50.92) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,600 ($44.71) to GBX 3,100 ($38.50) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.68) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,788 ($47.04).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,046.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,215.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 960.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 57.72 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,910.96%.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Susan Jane Farr acquired 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($39.37) per share, for a total transaction of £12,426.40 ($15,432.69). In other British American Tobacco news, insider Susan Jane Farr purchased 392 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,170 ($39.37) per share, for a total transaction of £12,426.40 ($15,432.69). Also, insider Karen Guerra acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,055 ($37.94) per share, with a total value of £100,815 ($125,204.92). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,702 shares of company stock worth $11,355,415. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

