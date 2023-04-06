Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $55,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 518,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 30,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of BMY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.81. 3,312,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,313. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
