BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BP in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.34. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BP. Raymond James upped their target price on BP from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BP from GBX 636 ($7.90) to GBX 660 ($8.20) in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BP from GBX 560 ($6.95) to GBX 540 ($6.71) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.93.

Shares of BP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,897,066. BP has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.51 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 177,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 3.4% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of BP by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -249.20%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

