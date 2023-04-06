Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 547 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 467,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after acquiring an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

NYSE AAP opened at $120.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.05 and a 12-month high of $231.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

