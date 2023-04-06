Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

