Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 73,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 306,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,738,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $363.79 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $346.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.99 and its 200 day moving average is $343.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.