Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 26.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 64.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG traded down $39.88 on Thursday, reaching $2,575.72. The company had a trading volume of 56,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,523. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,501.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2,143.15. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,677.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

