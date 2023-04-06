Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Trading Down 0.6%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.09. 17,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 13,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNEFF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Bonterra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.10.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 17.91%.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

