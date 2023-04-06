BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DMB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $14.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMB. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 31.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,747 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

