BNB Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $312.69 or 0.01116436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $49.37 billion and approximately $532.12 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 157,887,185 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,887,368.45166925 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 314.02228189 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1242 active market(s) with $574,059,939.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

