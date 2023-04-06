BNB One Day Trading Volume Reaches $547.52 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $49.41 billion and approximately $547.52 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $312.93 or 0.01114991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 157,887,253 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
