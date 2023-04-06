BMO Capital Markets Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$42.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on H. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CSFB increased their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.33.
Hydro One Stock Performance
H stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.63. The company had a trading volume of 262,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,758. Hydro One has a one year low of C$30.87 and a one year high of C$40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
Featured Stories
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.