BMO Capital Markets Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$42.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on H. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CSFB increased their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.33.

Hydro One Stock Performance

H stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.63. The company had a trading volume of 262,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,758. Hydro One has a one year low of C$30.87 and a one year high of C$40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36.

About Hydro One

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.7486936 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

