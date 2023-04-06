BMO Capital Markets Increases Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$3.50

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities downgraded Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Roots alerts:

Roots Stock Performance

TSE ROOT traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.86. Roots has a 12 month low of C$2.33 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.