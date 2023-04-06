bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Morgan Stanley

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLUE. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.78.

BLUE stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $254.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.88. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

In related news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

