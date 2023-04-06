Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 887 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Block Stock Performance
Shares of SQ traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.66. 11,371,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,958,027. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.81.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Stories
