Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 887 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.66. 11,371,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,958,027. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Block by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,945,000 after acquiring an additional 97,166 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.81.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

