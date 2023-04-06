Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $37,732.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,776,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,984,083.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,065 shares of company stock worth $80,036. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 382,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302,362 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 6,703.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 130,717 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

