BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) Insider Acquires A$14,224.20 in Stock

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Rating) insider Robin Tedder bought 25,265 shares of BlackWall stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$14,224.20 ($9,676.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. BlackWall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

