Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.57 million and $40.07 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00135106 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00055864 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00037598 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

