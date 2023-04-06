Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 18.5% This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $39.85 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00134337 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00055087 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00037798 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000994 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

