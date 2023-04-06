Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $32.09 million and $115,331.38 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00154046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00073851 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00034567 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040689 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000051 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003526 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.