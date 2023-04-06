Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.19

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $1.82. Biomerica shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 17,485 shares changing hands.
Biomerica Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 66.11%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Biomerica
Biomerica Company Profile
Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.
