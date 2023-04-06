Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.19

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $1.82. Biomerica shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 17,485 shares changing hands.

Biomerica Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 66.11%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

Biomerica Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biomerica by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

