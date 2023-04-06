Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insider Sells $25,217.01 in Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Priya Singhal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biogen alerts:

On Tuesday, March 28th, Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,328. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 726.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $69,934,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.