Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,441 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,258,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.78. The company had a trading volume of 735,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,124. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.45.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

