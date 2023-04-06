Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

McDonald's Trading Up 0.2 %

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $282.72. 609,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,746. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.75. The company has a market capitalization of $206.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $284.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald's Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

