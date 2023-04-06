Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 307 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.01. 571,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.87. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $247.01.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

