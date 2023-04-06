Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,039.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,145,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after buying an additional 1,044,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after buying an additional 875,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 692,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 839,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

